Tillman caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Texans in Week 16.

Tillman continues to see significant time on the field, playing nearly 80 percent of the offensive snaps in the eight games since Donovan Peoples-Jones was traded. While the rookie wideout has experienced an increased target rate over the last five games, Tillman's routes-run percentage is the lowest among the Browns' regulars.