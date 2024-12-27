Tillman (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Tillman will miss his fifth consecutive game, as he's been extremely slow to move through the league's concussion protocol. Michael Woods should again start on the outside opposite Jerry Jeudy, with Elijah Moore maintaining his slot role for Cleveland.
