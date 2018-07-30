Thomas (sports hernia) was officially activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Ohio Beacon Journal reports.

Thomas sat out the opening days of training camp while recovering from the sports hernia surgery he underwent last month. However, he passed his physical Monday and subsequently took part in practice. Thomas is expected to compete for a key rotational role at defensive end behind Myles Garrett and Emmanuel Ogbah.

