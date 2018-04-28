Browns' Chad Thomas: Browns take in third round

The Browns selected Thomas in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 67th overall.

Thomas (6-foot-5, 281 pounds) is a big defensive end whose frame and 4.92-second 40 imply a best fit as an end in a three-man front. He was a leading contributor in a strong Miami (FL) defense last year, but he's probably unlikely to emerge as an IDP factor at any point in particular.