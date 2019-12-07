Browns' Chad Thomas: Cleared for Sunday
Thomas (chest/ribs) does not have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Thomas practiced in full all week, so this result was expected. The 24-year-old has four sacks while appearing in all 13 games for the Browns.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 14 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 14 injuries: Bell, Jacobs risky
Just in time for Week 14 are injury worries for a bunch of high profile Fantasy running backs....
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff week for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...