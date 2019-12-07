Play

Thomas (chest/ribs) does not have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Thomas practiced in full all week, so this result was expected. The 24-year-old has four sacks while appearing in all 13 games for the Browns.

