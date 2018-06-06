Browns' Chad Thomas: Dealing with injury

Head coach Hue Jackson said Thomas is nursing a groin injury during OTAs, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The rookie third-round pick from The University of Miami already has an uphill battle for snaps against Myles Garrett and Emmanuel Ogbah, who combined for 11 sacks in 21 games during 2017. Thomas had an excellent final season in Miami, making 41 tackles -- 12.5 for a loss -- and 5.5 sacks in 13 games, which will earn him plenty of looks throughout preseason. There's no indication of a timeline for recovery.

