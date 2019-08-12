Browns' Chad Thomas: Diagnosed with neck sprain
Thomas was carted off the field during Monday's practice due to a neck sprain, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Thomas was transported to hospital facilities as a precaution, and is now considered day-to-day. The second-year defensive end is competing for a role in Cleveland's defensive rotation, and his status for Saturday's preseason contest against the Colts remains up in the air.
