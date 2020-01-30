Thomas played all 16 games, recording 26 tackles, four sacks, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery in 2019.

Thomas opened the season as depth on the defensive line, but had his playing time increased following Olivier Vernon's knee injury and Myles Garrett's suspension. The Browns may have discovered something in the 2018 third-round draft pick out of Miami. He has two more years remaining on his rookie deal and will be part of the rotation on the defensive line in 2020.