Browns' Chad Thomas: Passes physical

Thomas (sports hernia) passed his physical and could return to practice Monday, Tony Grossi of ESPNCleveland.com reports.

Thomas will be eligible to come off the PUP list on Monday, having missed all of Browns minicamp and the early portion of training camp due to the sports hernia issue. He'll be competing for a depth role on the defensive line behind likely starters Myles Garrett and Emmanuel Ogbah.

Our Latest Stories