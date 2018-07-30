Browns' Chad Thomas: Passes physical
Thomas (sports hernia) passed his physical and could return to practice Monday, Tony Grossi of ESPNCleveland.com reports.
Thomas will be eligible to come off the PUP list on Monday, having missed all of Browns minicamp and the early portion of training camp due to the sports hernia issue. He'll be competing for a depth role on the defensive line behind likely starters Myles Garrett and Emmanuel Ogbah.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...
-
Five big questions at RB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...