Thomas had two tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Bills.

Thomas was the fill-in starter for the injured Olivier Vernon (knee) and played a season-high 54 snaps (74 percent). With the Browns turning it around quickly to play Thursday at home against Pittsburgh, Thomas could be in line for elevated playing time once again.

