Browns' Chad Thomas: Placed on PUP list to open camp

Thomas (sports hernia) was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Thomas missed all of Browns minicamp with the sports hernia. As of right now, the timetable for a return appears murky, but Thomas figures to be ready before the start of the regular season. Thomas projects as a depth defensive lineman for 2018.

