Browns' Chad Thomas: Practicing Monday
Thomas (neck) is participating at practice Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Thomas was carted off the field at practice last week with the neck injury, but he avoided a severe injury as he was diagnosed with a sprain. The 2018 third-round pick will resume his fight for a role in the Browns' defensive line rotation.
