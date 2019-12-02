Play

Thomas recorded a sack on his lone tackle in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Steelers.

Thomas posted a sack for the third time in the last four games and is making the most of increased playing time with Myles Garrett (suspension) out and Olivier Vernon just getting over a knee injury. Thomas himself was removed from Sunday's game but returned after a visit to the injury tent, according to Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories