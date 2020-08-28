site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Chad Thomas: Returns to practice
RotoWire Staff
Thomas (neck) participated in Thursday's practice, Marla reports.
Thomas suffered a neck injury during Tuesday's practice, but it looks as though he's already put the issue behind him. The Browns are relying on him to handle a key depth role at defensive end.
