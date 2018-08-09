Thomas (hernia) will not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Despite passing his physical and being activated from the PUP list in late July, it appears Thomas is not yet ready to test the issue in a game setting. If he's able to practice throughout the next week, the rookie defensive end -- who's expected to compete for a rotational role -- could make his preseason debut next Friday against the Bills.