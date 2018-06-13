Browns' Chad Thomas: Sitting out minicamp

Thomas (sports hernia) won't participate in this week's mandatory minicamp, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Thomas nursed a groin injury during OTAs, so this could be related. He'll be fighting for a rotational role behind Myles Garrett and Emmanuel Ogbah, but that battle will have to wait for training camp beginning in late July. Thomas proved to have to capability of being a force on the defensive front, as he posted 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 13 games during his final season at University of Miami.

