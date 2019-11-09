Play

Thomas is prepared to start in place of the injured Olivier Vernon (knee) on Sunday against the Bills, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Thomas hasn't played much this season, which is natural for a player sitting behind producers like Vernon and Myles Garrett. Thomas, a 2018 third-round pick out of Miami, has eight tackles and one sack in eight games.

