Browns' Chase McLaughlin: Claimed by Cleveland
The Browns claimed McLaughlin off waivers from the Jets on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
McLaughlin will get a chance to compete with the Browns this offseason. The team already rostered two kickers, Cody Parkey and Matt McCrane, before claiming McLaughlin.
