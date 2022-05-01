McLaughlin will be challenged for the starting placekicker job after Cleveland selected Cade York in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

McLaughlin appeared to stabilize the Browns' kicking woes early in 2021 but faded in the second half. He converted 6-of-12 field-goal attempts from Week 7 and beyond and finished just 4-of-10 from between 40 and 49 yards. Enter York, the first kicker drafted and considered the top one on the board, who was successful on 15-of-18 attempts for LSU last season, including 5-of-7 from beyond the 50-yard line. McLaughlin enters offseason activities as the incumbent, but the job will be York's to lose.