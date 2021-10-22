McLaughlin converted one of two field-goal attempts and two of two extra-point kicks in Thursday's 17-14 win over Denver.

McLaughlin was good from 52 yards -- he's four of four from 50 and beyond -- but had a 41-yard attempt blocked. While the failed attempt is technically a missed field goal, McLaughlin has been perfect on kicks that are not blocked in 2021. The Browns have suffered a spate of injuries to key skill-position players, which could break either way for a kicker. Last week, McLaughlin had just two points in a blowout loss to the Cardinals; this week, he was in position for an eight-point game, plus whatever bonus fantasy leagues might hand out for field goals from 50 yards and beyond.