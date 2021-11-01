McLaughlin was successful on one field-goal attempt and one extra-point kick in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Steelers.
McLaughlin rebounded from his only missed kick of the season -- a blocked FGA last week -- and produced points whenever asked. The downside is that Cleveland's sputtering and inconsistent offense didn't afford him many chances. McLaughlin has scored just 11 points over the last three weeks.
More News
-
Browns' Chase McLaughlin: Misses first kick•
-
Browns' Chase McLaughlin: Remains perfect in low-output game•
-
Browns' Chase McLaughlin: Racks up double-digit points•
-
Browns' Chase McLaughlin: Keeps dialing it in long distance•
-
Browns' Chase McLaughlin: Cements placekicking job•
-
Browns' Chase McLaughlin: Perfect with little to do•