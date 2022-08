Winovich was on the sidelines during practices Sunday and Monday due to a left hamstring injury, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Winovich, acquired in the offseason from the Patriots, is one of a group of players riding exercise bikes on the sideline. He had a pair of tackles and played 23 snaps in the preseason opener last week against Jacksonville. When healthy, Winovich is slated to back up Jadeveon Clowney.