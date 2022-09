Winovich (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Winovich was battling a hamstring injury for the majority of training camp, but he was able to suit up in Week 1 and 2. However, the injury appears to still be lingering, and with Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) also out, the Browns may be light on depth on the edges. In their absence, Isaiah Thomas and Alex Wright will likely see increased opportunity Thursday against the Steelers.