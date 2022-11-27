site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-chase-winovich-sitting-out-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Chase Winovich: Sitting out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Winovich (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Buccaneers.
Winovich hadn't played since Week 2 after spending several weeks on IR with a hamstring injury. Despite returning and playing Week 11 against the Bills, he'll be inactive Sunday against Tampa Bay.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read