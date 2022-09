Rogers did not play on offense and returned two punts for 11 yards in Thursday's 29-17 win over the Steelers in Week 3.

Rogers was promoted from the practice squad and replaced Demetric Felton (inactive) as the primary returner on punts. He's unlikely to make an impact in an offense that runs more than throws, but the team is searching for consistency in the return game, and Rogers could find a home there.