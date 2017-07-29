Barker suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The severity of Barker's injury is still unclear at this time. Cleveland claimed him off waivers in May with the hope he'd be able to provide some depth on the offensive line.

