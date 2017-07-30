Browns' Chris Barker: Waived with injury designation Sunday
Barker ruptured his left Achilles during Saturday's practice and was subsequently waived with an injury designation, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Barker will be added to Cleveland's injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on waivers, which seems likely since he'll miss the entirety of the 2017-18 season. The 26-year-old lineman was signed this offseason to provide depth to the offensive line.
