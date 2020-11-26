site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Chris Hubbard: Activated from COVID list
Hubbard was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, per the Browns' official site.
Hubbard was placed on the COVID list Nov. 13, and he has now been cleared to return to action. The lineman has played in seven games for Cleveland this season, making three starts at right guard and one at right tackle.
