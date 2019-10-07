Hubbard (foot) is ready to go for Monday's matchup against the 49ers.

Hubbard was able to log a full practice Saturday, so he seemed to be trending in this direction. He should be set to handle his regular role as the Browns' starting right tackle. Justin McCray would be in line to replace him should he suffer any setbacks.

