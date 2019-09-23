Hubbard said Monday that there's a "slight crack" in his foot, but won't require surgery, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. The lineman added he's week-to-week and is "going to be back, though, soon."

Hubbard missed Sunday's game due to the foot injury, as the true ailment to his foot was finally revealed. As of now, the UAB product looks to be doubtful for Week 4 against the Ravens, which means Wyatt Teller should continue to get the start at right tackle as long as Hubbard is sidelined.