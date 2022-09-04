Hubbard hasn't practiced in over a week due to an undisclosed injury, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hubbard didn't appear in any of Cleveland's preseason games and hasn't practiced in over a week. With Jack Conklin easing his way back after offseason knee surgery, Hubbard was operating as the starting right tackle during the offseason. Conklin's expected to be back for Week 1, but the Browns signed veteran offensive tackle Joe Haeg on Sunday in case one of the aforementioned lineman suffers a setback.