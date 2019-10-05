Play

Hubbard (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the 49ers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hubbard was able to get a full practice in Saturday, so it looks like he's on track to start at right tackle Monday, barring a setback.

