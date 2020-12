Hubbard will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the dislocated kneecap he suffered in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hubbard tore multiple ligaments in his knee, too. He'll be placed on injured reserve before the Week 16 matchup against the Jets. Hubbard started five games this year in place of Wyatt Teller (ankle), who could miss additional time as well. Nick Harris is expected to start at right guard until Teller returns.