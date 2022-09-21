Hubbard doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Steelers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hubbard sat out the season opener due to an elbow issue and was sidelined for Week 2 with an illness. He didn't practice Monday before being limited Tuesday and Wednesday due to the aliment, but he'll still be available to make his season debut in Week 3. However, Jack Conklin (knee) is also set to suit up for the first time during the campaign, so Hubbard will likely be relegated to backup duties Thursday.