site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-chris-hubbard-lands-on-covid-19-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Chris Hubbard: Lands on COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Browns placed Hubbard on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
Hubbard has either tested positive for the virus or come into close contact with an infected person. He'll need to clear the league's COVID-19 protocols before returning to team activities.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 25 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read