Hubbard (foot) was back on the practice field Thursday but limited, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Brown hadn't practiced since the week leading up to a Week 2 game against the Jets and sat out Sunday's loss to the Rams. "He did show some progress, so that's a good sign," Kitchens said. "We'll build him up a little bit and see how he is after tomorrow." Hubbard, the starting right tackle, is considered a game-time decision for Week 4 against the Ravens.