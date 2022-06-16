Hubbard has been practicing at right tackle in place of starter Jack Conklin during the Browns' OTAs, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hubbard played just once during Cleveland's season-opener against the Raiders in 2021 before being placed on season-ending injured reserve with a triceps injury. The 31-year-old has been working at right tackle along with James Hudson. Hubbard's active participation this offseason should indicate his availability to suit up in Week 1 this coming season, if need be.