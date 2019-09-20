Play

Hubbard (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hubbard's chances of suiting up Sunday versus the Rams appear murky at best, and it's possible that his availability could come down to a game-time decision. With Kendall Lamm (knee) ruled out, Wyatt Teller will likely draw the start at right tackle if Hubbard is forced to miss any time.

