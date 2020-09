Hubbard (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hubbard logged limited practice time throughout the week after he missed Week 1 against the Ravens with the ankle issue. JC Tretter (knee), Jack Conklin (ankle/finger) and Jedrick Wills (shin) are all dealing with injury as well, so it's unclear how the offensive line will look for Thursday's contest.