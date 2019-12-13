Browns' Chris Hubbard: Questionable for Week 15
Hubbard (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Hubbard was able to put in limited practices all week after missing his first game of the season Week 14. If he is unable to go Sunday, Kendall Lamm would likely take over for the 28-year-old again.
