Hubbard agreed to re-structure his contract with the Browns on Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Hubbard is now only under contract for two seasons, and he took about a $15 million pay cut to remain on the roster. The 28-year-old lost out on the starting right tackle job last week after the team signed former Titan Jack Conklin to a massive three-year, $42 million deal. Hubbard is expected to be deployed as a swing tackle for the Browns in 2020.