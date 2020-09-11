site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Chris Hubbard: Ruled out against Ravens
RotoWire Staff
Sep 11, 2020
1:40 pm ET
Hubbard (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game in Baltimore, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Browns will have to make due without Hubbard's presence as a valuable depth piece along the offensive line Week 1. Starting center JC Tretter (knee) is also listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. More News
