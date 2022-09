Hubbard (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hubbard sat out the Browns' season opener due to an elbow injury, which he's since cleared, but he'll be sidelined for Week 2 due to an illness. Jack Conklin (knee) is officially questionable for Sunday's contest, so James Hudson may be in line for a second straight start to begin the season.