Hubbard (foot) was a non-participant for Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

It's unclear how the veteran picked up the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss important practice time. At this point, Hubbard should be considered questionable for Week 3 against the Rams, and should he miss the game, Kendall Lamm and Wyatt Teller would be the leading candidates to assume the right tackle start.

