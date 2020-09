Hubbard (ankle) is active for Thursday's divisional match against the Bengals and will start at right tackle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hubbard missed the season opener against Baltimore and was limited in practice this week while managing an ankle injury, but he looks to have recovered enough to handle a starting role. Usual starter Jack Conklin (ankle, finger) will also be available Thursday, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, but he'll play an emergency reserve role.