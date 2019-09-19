Play

Smith will not practice Thursday due to personal reasons, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Smith also did not practice Wednesday. He suited up during Monday's win over the Jets and played his usual rotational role, recording one defended pass. Smith's availability for Week 3 could come down to the extent of his participation in Friday's practice.

