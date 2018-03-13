Browns' Chris Smith: Agrees to contract with Browns
Smith signed a three-year, $14 million contract with the Browns on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
The Browns are putting a great deal of confidence in Smith, who has just 7.5 sacks over four seasons in the league. The 2017 season was the first one where Smith played all 16 games, and he posted 26 tackles and three sacks while averaging just 25 defensive snaps per game for the Bengals. Smith will compete with Myles Garrett and Emmanuel Ogbah for reps at defensive end.
More News
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.