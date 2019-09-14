Smith (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Smith was a full participant in Saturday's practice, but his status is still in doubt. If he is able to suit up, Smith will likely not play a large role in the defense, as he only played nine defensive snaps in Week 1.

