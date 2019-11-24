Play

Smith will start in the place of Olivier Vernon (knee) in the team's Week 12 contest against the Dolphins, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Smith has not appeared in more than 40 percent of the team's defensive snaps in any game this season, even with Vernon absent. However, with Myles Garrett (suspension) also unavailable, Smith should be in line for a bigger role in Week 12.

