Browns' Chris Smith: To start in place of Ogbah
Smith will start at defensive end in place of the injured Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle), Tony Grossi of ESPN reports.
Smith logged 57 snaps on defense Week 1 against the Steelers, and was able to turn that into three tackles (one solo). Ogbah still played 27 snaps in that outing, so look for Smith's workload to increase slightly.
